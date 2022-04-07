Search

07 Apr 2022

Only Channel 4 would have commissioned my consumer rights show, says Joe Lycett

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Comedian Joe Lycett said he believes only Channel 4 would have commissioned his consumer rights TV show.

The Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back presenter spoke of his pride in the programme, which he said is an important part of the ecosystem of productions helping people with scams.

The 33-year-old was giving evidence to the House of Lords Committee on the Fraud Act 2006 and Digital Fraud.

He said: “I’m very grateful to Channel 4 for commissioning the show in the first place because our show is not something that a commercial broadcaster would have approached.

“The BBC said no to it. It’s sort of quite risky legally.

“It’s only really Channel 4 that would have commissioned the show and it’s, I think, an important part of the ecosystem of shows that help people with being scammed.”

The Government confirmed on Monday it will proceed with plans to privatise Channel 4, which has been publicly owned since being founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously said that while Channel 4 holds a “cherished place in British life”, she feels public ownership is holding the broadcaster back from “competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon”.

Lycett told the hearing he is “very proud” of his show, adding: “It can shine a light on it and it does it in a fun and light-hearted way, but at the core of it is a very serious thing, which is that people are being wronged on a kind of massive scale by these fraudsters and scammers.”

News

