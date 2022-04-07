Search

07 Apr 2022

Man at centre of extradition case told to instruct lawyer ‘with haste’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

A man who is said to have faked his own death to escape a sex assault charge in the US, and was then found allegedly hiding in Scotland, has been told to get a lawyer to defend his case “with haste”.

The accused claims to be Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity who says he has never been to America.

But US authorities want to extradite the man, who they say is Nicholas Rossi, for a rape charge in Utah.

The man has made headlines since being arrested at a hospital in Glasgow in December where he attended with Covid.

He has since been on bail.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, defence lawyer Anna Kocela from Dunne Defence Lawyers said the man had not formally instructed solicitors about his case.

But the accused, who arrived in a wheelchair and was wearing an oxygen mask in court, claimed he had.

When Ms Kocela confirmed a second time that the firm had not been given information about the case, Sheriff Nigel Ross, overseeing the hearing, urged the defendant to contact a lawyer before proceedings can continue.

He gave him a deadline of two weeks.

The man attempted several times during the hearing to ask for an extension, but this was denied.

Sheriff Ross had to ask him to stop interrupting during the hearing, telling him: “Make sure with haste you have a discussion with whichever lawyer you wish to instruct and have them come and address the court in two weeks’ time.”

The case was continued until April 21.

