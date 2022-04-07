Search

07 Apr 2022

Woman jailed for creating ‘to-do list and toolkit’ in plan to murder ex

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

A 20-year-old woman who created a “meticulous” to-do list and a “murder toolkit” has been jailed for plotting to kidnap, torture and kill a former lover.

Sophie George was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The defendant, of Highbrook Close, Brighton, East Sussex, had arranged to be picked up by the 23-year-old victim on October 10 2020.

George, who was 18 at the time, then insisted that he drive her to a location where she collected two filled shopping bags.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “As the pair continued on their journey, George became insistent they drive to a nearby park and on several occasions grabbed the wheel.

“As her victim resisted, George pulled out a knife in Selsfield Drive and threatened him.

“A struggle ensued as the pair left the van and fought in the street, during which the victim managed to throw the knife into a bush.

“George bit her victim’s finger down to the bone while he made a 999 call to the police, as did a watching member of the public.”

The spokesman said that after officers arrested George they found the “sinister” contents of her bags.

He said these included “protective clothing, cleaning equipment such as bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife – all linked to plans to kidnap, murder and ultimately cover up her crimes.”

A search of George’s address also found a number of “to-do lists”, featuring plans including “drive to grave site”, “tourture (sic)”, and “walk him to site, kill and bury”.

Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: “This was a cold, pre-meditated plan to kidnap, torture and murder an innocent man, with clear steps to then cover up the crime.

“I am in no doubt that George would have followed through with her hugely disturbing ‘to-do list’ were it not for the victim overpowering her and the prompt response of our officers to bring her into custody.

“I would like to thank the victim for his support in this investigation, the member of the public who called 999, and everyone involved – particularly Detective Paul Thomas, who was in charge of the investigation – for helping to take a dangerous individual off the streets.”

