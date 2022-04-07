Hunt after convicted murderer absconds from open prison

Police have launched a hunt to find a convicted murderer who has absconded from an open prison.
Officers have urged anyone who sees Jason Mills to call 999 and have warned people not to approach him.
Avon and Somerset Police said Mills attended Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.
The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.
He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder more than 20 years ago.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.