07 Apr 2022

Hunt after convicted murderer absconds from open prison

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Police have launched a hunt to find a convicted murderer who has absconded from an open prison.

Officers have urged anyone who sees Jason Mills to call 999 and have warned people not to approach him.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mills attended Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder more than 20 years ago.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.”

