Search

07 Apr 2022

Travel problems expected amid wind and ice weather warnings

Travel problems expected amid wind and ice weather warnings

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Parts of the UK could face travel problems amid wintry weather and more strong winds.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for parts of central and southern England, including London, into Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

Forecasters said the wind will mean some likely delays to road, rail and air travel, as well as longer journeys and delays for lorries on exposed routes and bridges.

Ice is also expected to mean longer travel times for drivers and rail passengers.

Gusts as high as 67mph have been recorded so far, with winds expected to remain high in central and southern parts of the country until around 6pm on Thursday.

Wales has borne the brunt, with the highest speed recorded in Capel Curig and 63mph in Aberdaron.

Speeds also hit 58mph in Andrewsfield, Essex, and 56mph in both Weybourne, Norfolk, and Little Rissington, Gloucestershire.

Overnight, temperatures could plummet as low as minus 4C in the countryside while towns and cities may see the mercury get close to 0C.

The drop, coupled with showers and some snow in higher areas, is likely to bring icy stretches to northern Scotland as well as Northern Ireland, northern England, and parts of Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The reason for that is low pressure being in charge of the UK’s weather today, so we’ve seen those stronger winds, and as that low pressure moves away the winds are turning around from a westerly to a northerly direction.

“So winds are going to become lighter as we go through the evening and overnight but will turn round to a northerly direction and we will see temperatures fall as a result.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media