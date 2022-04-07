Search

Returnal named best game at Bafta Games Awards

PlayStation exclusive Returnal, a shooter game about an astronaut trapped in a time loop on an alien planet, has been named best game at the Bafta Games Awards.

It was the biggest winner on the night – picking up four awards in total as it also scooped the audio achievement, music and performer in a leading role prizes.

Puzzle game Unpacking, where players must unpack boxes and neatly fit them in the space around a new virtual home, was the other major winner at the event as it won the EE game of the year award – the only prize voted for by the public.

It also took home the award for best narrative.

Elsewhere, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the latest game in the long-running popular series, picked up the animated and technical achievement awards.

Online platform game It Takes Two also scored two wins, in the multiplayer and original property categories.

The newest instalment in the Forza racing series, Forza Horizon 5, was named best British game, while space exploration game No Man’s Sky – first released in 2016 – was named the best evolving game.

There were also wins for The Artful Escape in the artistic achievement category, Chicory: A Colourful Tale in the family category and Before Your Eyes, which won the game beyond entertainment award.

Reacting to Unpacking’s win in the public vote for EE game of the year, Dr Jo Twist, chair of the Bafta Games Committee which decided on the category nominees, said: “For the second year running we have been able to hear directly from the public through their votes for the EE game of the year award, and so a massive congratulations to Unpacking for getting their seal of approval.

“In a hugely growing industry, we are delighted to honour and recognise the best of the games industry’s talent and we’re pleased to livestream these prestigious awards so fans around the world can tune in from wherever they are.”

