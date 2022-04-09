Search

11 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

The Princess Royal has begun a three-day visit to Australia on behalf of the Queen in celebration of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

The princess made her way into the main arena to officially open the event in the same 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage which carried herself, the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh and her brother Charles into the show 52 years ago.

She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Anne inspected members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony.

She was welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the ceremony.

Anne, who is patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, viewed stands and displays at the show.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media