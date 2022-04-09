Search

Racegoers ready for ‘electric’ Grand National

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Racegoers are gearing up for an “electric” Grand National as crowds return to the world’s greatest steeplechase for the first time in three years.

Punters have not been at Aintree to cheer on the Grand National runners since 2019, after the race meet was cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors last year.

They braved rain and chilly temperatures on Saturday to make their return.

Siblings Nicky and Steven Baird were at the racecourse with their father George after the family originally planned to come for his 70th birthday in 2020.

Mr Baird, from Glasgow, who wore a checked suit and bow tie with sparkly loafers, said: “We ended up having a Zoom call for his birthday instead so not quite the same as Aintree.

“Today is going to be electric. We want to see Rachael Blackmore win in person this year.”

Ms Baird added: “We’re so excited to be here. I think it’s 100% going to be extra special this year, it has to be.”

The day is sold out, with 70,000 punters expected on the course for the Grand National race at 5.15pm.

Among those attending were Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara and former Liverpool FC manager Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Judith Beckett, 69, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, returned to the course after attending Ladies Day on Friday.

She said: “This is the big one. It is wonderful to be back, it was so lovely yesterday.

“It’s been a long two years.”

Ms Beckett wore handmade dresses to the races, with the cream dress she wore on Saturday made from end-of-roll curtain fabric.

Nicole Gray, 23, from Huddersfield, Yorkshire, said: “It’s exciting to be here. I think it’s going to be even better than before because people haven’t been here for three years.”

