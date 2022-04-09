Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.
A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.
“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.
“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”
A picture of the meeting was posted online by the Ukrainian embassy in London.
