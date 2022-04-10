Search

11 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 10

What the papers say – April 10

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 Apr 2022 5:55 AM

Many of the papers splash on Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Ukraine and show of solidarity to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Welcome To Kyiv, My Friend” states the Sunday Express, featuring an image of the two leaders smiling and shaking hands. The paper adds that Mr Johnson has pledged £100 million in arms to Ukraine.

The Observer carries a similar photo of the pair, with the UK’s pledge reported as a “major new infusion of British arms and financial aid to help counter the expected deadly new phase in Russia’s military offensive”.

The Sunday Telegraph adds that Nato is drawing up plans to deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its borders in an effort to combat future Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Independent similarly carries a picture of Mr Zelensky and Mr Johnson during the latter’s unannounced visit to the war-torn country on Friday. It is accompanied by the latest on Rishi Sunak’s family finances.

The Sunday Times also leads with the saga gripping Mr Sunak and his wife over their tax arrangements. The paper claims the Chancellor has moved his wife and two daughters out of their “grace-and-favour flat”, as it wonders if the move is an attempt to “insulate his family from the scrutiny of the Downing Street goldfish bowl”.

“Rishi’s On The Brink,” The Mail on Sunday says of the scandal, carrying claims by friends of the Chancellor that he was considering quitting the Cabinet to spare his family further scrutiny. It came amid revelations that Mr Sunak may have broken US immigration law by possessing a green card.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims has called on the Duke of York to appear in court as a witness in a rape case. Caroline Kaufman, 28, says Andrew was staying at the New York mansion of the late billionaire financier when Epstein allegedly attacked her.

The Sunday Mirror claims Coronation Street star Simon Gregson was quizzed in the back of a police van after a “bust-up” in a pub opposite the Grand National racecourse.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports that France and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been “dumped by his wife after years of ups and downs”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media