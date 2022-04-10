Search

11 Apr 2022

Snoopy charity sculptures vandalised after two days

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 12:55 AM

A pack of Snoopy sculptures have been smashed by vandals, just two days after they were unveiled as part of a charity exhibition to help rehome dogs.

Organisers of A Dog’s Trail – billed as “a spectacular showcase of creativity pawing its way across Cardiff and South Wales” –  said that four sculptures had been damaged.

The decorated beagle-like sculptures shaped like Snoopy, the favourite pooch from the Peanuts comic strip, had been placed at landmarks around South Wales on Friday, as part of a free art trail to raise awareness and funds for the Dogs Trust.

A Dog’s Trail announced the “sad news” that four sculptures have had to be removed due to vandalism, and this was “devastating, not only for us but for the artists who put so much hard work into their designs”.

The victims of the vandals were “Peek a Boop” which was broken off its pedestal at Victoria Park, Cardiff, “A Dog’s Dream” at Cardiff City Hall, “Welsh Wildflowers” which had been settled at the rear of Caerphilly Castle and “Tally” in Llandaff Fields.

There are 40 large Snoopy sculptures as well as 75 Mini Snoopy sculptures across the entire trail.

The large sculptures were decorated by a range of artists, while the minis were designed and decorated by local schoolchildren and community groups.

The organisers tweeted: “A Dog’s Trail was designed to bring the people of South Wales together, to be a tourist in your own towns and cities and be proud of the creativity within the region.”

The statement added: “We’re hopeful we can repair the sculptures and have them rejoin the pack, but we are urging the public to look after our Snoopy sculptures, take pride in the artwork and not climb or hang on them, to keep them looking their best.”

The aim of the trail is to turn South Wales into an outdoor art gallery, get people to explore the region and to raise funds for Dogs Trust’s rehoming centres in Bridgend and Cardiff and help the 14,000 dogs normally cared for by the charity every year.

The Snoopy sculptures and the Minis are part of the trail for eight weeks through to June 5, before the full-sized Snoopy sculptures are available to purchase by the highest bidder at a charity auction.

The organisers added that they are in contact with the police about the damage and are also looking to see what its options are to stop it happening again.

