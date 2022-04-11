Search

12 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 11

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 5:25 AM

Rishi Sunak’s woes, a Covid-exhausted monarch and the French election are splashed across the front pages.

The beleaguered Chancellor has referred himself to Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial interests as he sought to fend off questions over his family’s financial affairs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The i says the move means Mr Sunak’s hopes of becoming Prime Minister “appear to be all but over”.

The Independent reports more than 550 food banks have warned the Chancellor they are close to “breaking point” due to a significant surge in demand.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is cited on the front of the Daily Mail as blaming environmental activists for “inflicting fuel shortages on motorists”.

The Queen was left “very tired and exhausted” from suffering Covid-19, reports the Daily Mirror and Metro.

The French election is covered by the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian, which say incumbent Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off for the presidency.

The Sun carries a photograph of a newly married Brooklyn Beckham and his American bride Nicola Peltz in a Jaguar convertible, thought to be a wedding gift from the groom’s father David.

And the Daily Star looks ahead to warmer weather as it anticipates a “Good Fryday” for those on an Easter staycation.

News

