12 Apr 2022

Inquiry into Sunak’s interests will tell us all we need to know – Douglas Ross

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

Douglas Ross has said the investigation into Rishi Sunak’s declarations of interest will take place quickly and will “tell us everything we need to know”.

The Scottish Conservative leader said he did not believe No 10 and No 11 Downing Street were briefing against one another.

The Chancellor referred himself to Lord Geidt, the independent advisor on ministerial interests, as his family’s financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny.

Mr Sunak says he has always followed the rules and his “overriding concern” is that the public should have confidence in the answers.

During a visit to the Crichton Trust in Dumfries, Mr Ross told the PA news agency: “I think it’s right that the Chancellor has asked the Prime Minister to refer him and his register of interests to Lord Geidt and I expect a very quick inquiry will tell us everything we need to know.

“The Chancellor has responded to all of the comments and questions, as has his wife, and now it’s in the hands of the independent adviser on standards and the Prime Minister.”

Asked about speculation that No 10 was behind the release of information about the tax status of the Chancellor’s wife Akshata Murty, Mr Ross said the Prime Minister’s office had denied this was the case.

He said: “I think the focus in No 10 and No 11 right now is about dealing with the cost-of-living crisis that people are struggling with. It’s dealing with the conflict in Ukraine.

“I think there are big issues for the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the Government to focus on and it’s right they focus on that.

“I don’t follow any of this belief that one is briefing against the other.

“I think they’re both focused on the issues that are really important to people across the UK right now.”

