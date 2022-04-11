Search

12 Apr 2022

Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee

Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make an official visit to Canada as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles and Camilla, who will one day be king and queen of Canada, will visit in May.

Clarence House said the pair will meet communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region and the Northwest Territories, and more details will be released in due course.

The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times.

They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Canada is the overseas country most visited by the Queen, but the monarch, now nearly 96, called time on her international tours a number of years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming TV drama Suits, but now lives in the US with the Duke of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry initially stayed in Canada after announcing they were quitting as senior working royals, before moving to California.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic.

Heir to the throne Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, 10-month-old Lili.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media