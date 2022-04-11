Search

Easter could bring hottest temperatures of year so far with highs of up to 22C

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Easter weekend could bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far with highs of up to 22C in some parts of the UK, forecasters have said.

Warm weather is set to continue throughout the week, with dry conditions expected for most of the country ahead of the bank holiday.

Met Office meterologist Annie Shuttleworth said despite the heat, the North West will also experience some lingering cloud, making eastern areas the best destination for sun-seekers over the weekend.

“If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather,” she said.

“I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we’ll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.

“Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.

“It will definitely be warmer than the week we’ve just had and last week.”

The warmest temperature of the year so far has been 20.8C, meaning the highs predicted for the South East on the weekend would set a new record for 2022.

“We’ll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we’re seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22,” she said.

“Across southern and eastern areas we’re more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon.”

Some drizzly rain is expected later in the week across the North West along with the cloud, but it is not likely to cause disruption.

