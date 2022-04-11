Search

12 Apr 2022

Tory MP brands Khan sex assault conviction a ‘dreadful miscarriage of justice’

Tory MP brands Khan sex assault conviction a ‘dreadful miscarriage of justice’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 12:25 AM

The conviction by jury of MP Imran Ahmad Khan for sexually assaulting a teenage boy is “nothing short of an international scandal”, according to a former justice minister.

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt said Khan, who was expelled from the Tory Party after Monday’s verdict, was the victim of a “dreadful miscarriage of justice”.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took about five hours to decide the Wakefield MP was guilty of sexually assaulting a boy, who was 15 at the time of the offence.

The court heard how Khan, a gay Muslim, forced the then-teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

But Mr Blunt, who was at Southwark court on Monday, said the case “relied on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people” and argued the result had “dreadful wider implications” for LGBT Muslims “around the world”.

Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party chairwoman and shadow equalities secretary, labelled Mr Blunt’s comments “disgraceful”.

She called on the Prime Minister and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden to “take action” against the Reigate MP and “distance their party from his comments”.

Members of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on LGBT+, including Labour MP Chris Bryant and the SNP’s Stewart McDonald, said they were quitting the cross-party body which Mr Blunt chairs.

Mr Bryant described the remarks as “completely inappropriate”.

Urging Mr Blunt to resign from the position, Mr McDonald, MP for Glasgow South, tweeted: “Parliament needs a respected and robust LGBT group and Crispin can no longer provide that leadership.

“He should stand down.”

In a statement published on his website, Mr Blunt, who came out as gay in 2010, said: “I am utterly appalled and distraught at the dreadful miscarriage of justice that has befallen my friend and colleague Imran Ahmad Khan, MP for Wakefield since December 2019.

“His conviction today is nothing short of an international scandal, with dreadful wider implications for millions of LGBT+ Muslims around the world.

“I sat through some of the trial. The conduct of this case relied on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people that we might have thought we had put behind us decades ago.

“As a former justice minister, I was prepared to testify about the truly extraordinary sequence of events that has resulted in Imran being put through this nightmare start to his parliamentary career.”

Mr Blunt concluded saying he hoped “for the return” of Khan, 48, to public service, stating that “any other outcome will be a stain on our reputation for justice”.

A Tory spokesman, when asked whether the party agreed with Mr Blunt’s view, reiterated that Khan had been expelled from Boris Johnson’s party.

“Our view is pretty clear,” he added.

Sir Peter Bottomley, the father of the House of Commons who also attended court on Monday, said the final jury verdict should be “respected”.

The senior Tory MP said he chose to attend the trial “most days” as “no-one should be alone in court”.

He told PA news agency: “It was not the verdict I anticipated.

“Unless overturned on appeal, the jury verdict following the summing up has to be respected.”

Khan’s legal team said he plans to appeal the verdict.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media