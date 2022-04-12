More than 50 fines issued over partygate probe, Scotland Yard says

Police investigating allegations of lockdown parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall have now made more than 50 referrals for fines.
At least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office, the Metropolitan Police said in its latest update on Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
This is up from the 20 referrals the force said had been made at the end of March.
Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.