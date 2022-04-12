Search

12 Apr 2022

Widespread rule-breaking in Downing St ‘indisputable’ – Covid bereaved group

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

It is “now indisputable” that widespread rule-breaking occurred in and around Downing Street, bereaved families have said, after police investigating allegations of lockdown parties made more than 50 referrals for fines.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group repeated calls for the Prime Minister to resign after the Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

This is in addition to 20 referrals made at the end of March.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group, said: “There you have it – it’s now indisputable that whilst bereaved families were unable to be at their loved ones’ sides in their last moments, or stood at their funerals alone, the people responsible for protecting us in Downing St were partying and rule breaking en masse.

“It’s a reality that is unbelievably painful for bereaved families like mine to face as we try and move forward with our lives.”

Mr Fowler said it is “plain as day” that there was a “culture of boozing and rule-breaching at the highest level of Government” while up and down the country the public made “unimaginable sacrifices” to protect their loved ones.

He continued: “The man responsible for that culture is the Prime Minister. The same man that looked bereaved families in the eye last year and told us that he had done ‘everything he could to protect their loved ones’.

“If Boris Johnson had any decency he would do the right thing and resign immediately.”

Downing Street has said it will confirm if Mr Johnson is handed a fine.

