12 Apr 2022

‘Controlling’ husband jailed for savage murder of estranged wife

12 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

A “possessive” husband has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years after he murdered his wife a week after she ended their relationship.

Russell Marsh, 29, savagely assaulted Jade Ward, 27, disfiguring her face with a knife and then choking her to death.

Marsh had been told to leave the family home in Shotton, North Wales, after Ms Ward summoned up the courage to tell him she no longer wanted him in her life.

But he returned uninvited in the early hours of August 26 last year, as their four sons slept, and attacked her in a side bedroom.

Marsh drove the children to his parents’ home near Chester and later handed himself in to police.

He initially claimed the death was accidental, after he said Ms Ward asked asked him to choke her during sex, before he later told the jury she had mutilated herself and then taunted him.

Marsh admitted manslaughter but last week jurors at Mold Crown Crown rejected his version of events and found him guilty of murder.

Sentencing him at Mold Crown Court to life imprisonment, Judge Rhys Rowlands told Marsh: “Consumed by self-pity and jealousy you subjected Jade to a prolonged and cruel attack to punish her because she had the audacity, in your eyes, to end your controlling and unequal relationship.

“It is quite clear that Jade found living with you very difficult, arising out of your possessive behaviour.

“You were not prepared to accept the end of the marriage. You felt sorry for yourself and resentful to her.”

News

