12 Apr 2022

Ex-MP Natalie McGarry’s embezzlement trial adjourned for second day

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

The trial of a former SNP MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 has been adjourned for a second day.

Natalie McGarry is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court and on Tuesday sat in the dock as Sheriff Tom Hughes told the 14-strong jury that the hearing would continue on Wednesday.

Throughout the short hearing McGarry was in the dock wearing a surgical facemask, and Sheriff Hughes apologised to the jury that the case was put off.

“All I can ask you to do is please adjourn until tomorrow at 10am, hopefully we should have all witnesses present,” he told the court.

The 40-year-old, who was MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is charged with embezzling £21,000 between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015 while she was treasurer of Women for Independence.

A second charge accuses her of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9, 2014 and August 10 2015.

McGarry, of Clarkston, near Glasgow, denies both charges.

On Monday, Sheriff Hughes told the jury McGarry was unwell and the hearing was put off until Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the case was delayed until the afternoon.

News

