12 Apr 2022

Boris Johnson pays Covid fine and apologises for lockdown breach

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Boris Johnson has paid a fine for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street and offered a “full apology” for the lockdown-busting event.

The Prime Minister said it “didn’t occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules.

However, he said that after being issued with a fine as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into alleged parties at the heart of the Government during the pandemic he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.

