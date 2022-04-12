Search

13 Apr 2022

HSBC offers safe space for domestic abuse victims in every UK branch

HSBC offers safe space for domestic abuse victims in every UK branch

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

People experiencing domestic abuse can now walk into any HSBC branch in the UK to access a ‘safe space’ and seek support and advice.

The move is part of domestic abuse charity Hestia’s ‘UK says no more’ campaign, which was initially launched in pharmacies and aims to increase the availability of specialist support for victims of domestic abuse.

Each branch will provide an area for people to phone a helpline, contact a support service or talk to a friend or family member.

Some 4,000 HSBC employees have received specialist training as part of the scheme.

Jackie Uhi, head of branch network at HSBC UK, said: “HSBC UK is proud to play a significant role in breaking the silence around domestic abuse.

“By providing a safe space in each of our branches, located at the heart of local communities, HSBC UK will help Hestia reach victims of domestic abuse, ensuring they get the specialist help and advice they need.”

Hestia chief executive Patrick Ryan said: “We want to ensure that anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse has access to specialist help and advice and that they have the opportunity to build a life beyond the crisis.

“By working with HSBC UK it allows us to widen our support network for victims to over 6,000 safe spaces.

“We hope many more businesses will follow HSBC UK’s lead and support this scheme.”

Minister for safeguarding Rachel Maclean said: “It is essential that victims and survivors of domestic abuse are able to access support and advice throughout our community.

“HSBC UK’s commitment through the Safe Spaces initiative aligns with the Government’s Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan which aims to achieve a stronger and more effective system across society to tackle these awful crimes.

“The fact that victims and survivors will be able to access a safe space at their local HSBC UK branch to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one will prove invaluable in helping to achieve this goal.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media