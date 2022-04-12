Search

13 Apr 2022

Largest study for cause of male breast cancer launched

Largest study for cause of male breast cancer launched

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

A new international consortium to uncover genes that lead to breast cancer in men has been launched at Queen’s University in Belfast.

The consortium, known as MERGE, will discover and characterise new genetic risk factors for male breast cancer by analysing DNA from 5,000 men.

The DNA will be compared to that of 10,000 men without breast cancer, making it the largest study of its kind worldwide.

The team aims to develop a better understanding of the causes of breast cancer in men that may lead to new treatments for the disease.

Lead researcher, Dr Nick Orr from the Patrick G Johnson Centre for Cancer Research, said: “We need to develop a better understanding of breast cancer in men in order to improve prevention, early detection and treatment.

“Having access to the large resource provided by the MERGE consortium will enable us to develop a deeper insight into the genetics and pathology of this rare disease.”

Male breast cancer is a relatively rare disease that accounts for less than 1% of breast cancers diagnosed every year in the UK, equating to 400 new cases annually.

The initiative is led by Queen’s and Sapienza University of Rome and supported by the US National Cancer Institute.

Dr Kyle Thompson, from Queen’s who is also working on the project, added: “Over the three-year project, we aim to fully analyse DNA from 5000 men with breast cancer.

“By comparing the genomes of men with breast cancer to those of healthy men, we hope to identify new genetic variants that cause the disease.

“This knowledge could help to identify men at risk of developing breast cancer.”

Dr Orr added: “It is only through international collaborations such as ours that we will be better equipped to treat this rare type of cancer.

“We will share the data gathered with our research groups, working together to make real progress in this area.

“We also hope that this work will increase the visibility of male breast cancer and educate men about the risks, encouraging them to see their doctor if they have concerns about their health.”

Professor Laura Ottini, from Sapienza University of Rome and co-lead researcher, said: “From our experience in male breast cancer research, we know how collaborative multidisciplinary efforts lead to increased understanding in the medical and scientific communities as well as the dissemination of information and awareness to the public.

“In this context, MERGE will provide a great opportunity for filling the knowledge gap concerning male breast cancer genetics and address unmet clinical need toward gender-specific risk prediction assessment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media