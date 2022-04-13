Search

13 Apr 2022

Average house prices jump by £27,000 in a year

Average house prices jump by £27,000 in a year

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

The average UK house price in February was £27,000 higher than a year earlier as it reached a record £277,000, according to official data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said prices increased by 10.9% in February against the same month last year.

This highlighted an acceleration in price growth after the statistics body reported a 10.2% rise in January.

February’s jump in prices was beyond the expectations of experts, with analysts having forecast 10.1%.

Ceri Lewis, house prices statistician at the ONS, said: “House prices rose again this month, with prices in the UK and England now at record levels.

“The fast rise in UK rental prices also continued, with their highest annual growth in nearly six years.

“All nations and regions saw increases, with London experiencing its strongest rise in a year.”

The ONS said house prices in England grew by 10.7% to an average of £296,000 in February.

Wales reported a rise of 14.2% to £205,000, while prices increased by 11.7% to £181,000 in Scotland, and by 7.9% to £159,000 in Northern Ireland.

Prices across London saw the lowest annual growth in England but picked up slightly to rise by 8.1% as the return of City workers bolstered the capital’s recovery.

North London estate agent Jeremy Leaf said: “These numbers show house prices continuing on their apparently inexorable upward path but that’s not quite what’s happening on the ground now.

“Demand is still well ahead of supply but concerns about the rising cost of living, squeezed pay packets and potentially further interest rate rises are reducing price growth and transaction numbers.

“Looking forward, we expect activity to return to more ‘normal’ pre-pandemic conditions as supply picks up as part of the usual spring bounce.”

The ONS also revealed that private rental prices paid by tenants across the UK increased by 2.4% in the year to March, up slightly from 2.3% the previous month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media