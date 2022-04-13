Search

Minister describes ‘profound pressure’ after being targeted by terrorist

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Michael Gove has described the “profound pressure” on his family after learning he was targeted by an Islamic State fanatic who went on to murder Sir David Amess.

In a victim impact statement read to the court at the Old Bailey, the Housing Secretary said his experience was “incomparable” to the suffering and loss of Sir David’s family.

He described how he had been visited by counter-terrorism police officers four days after the murder by Ali Harbi Ali last October.

The Conservative MP for Surrey Heath said: “I was advised that the man being investigated for the attack on Sir David Amess was believed to have conducted reconnaissance close to two addresses connected with me.

“I was advised that these visits were conducted on (multiple dates).

“I confirmed to police that on all of the above dates detailed I was at the address.

“It was clear from the information that the police provided that I had in fact been a potential target of the individual responsible for the murder of a colleague.”

He went on: “My experience and that of my family is incomparable to the suffering and loss experienced by David’s family.

“It has, however, had a very disruptive effect on my family.

“Our security and that of our home was threatened and that has put a profound pressure on our lives.

“Like everyone who knew and worked with David, I have found the impact of losing David has been enormous.”

