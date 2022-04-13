Search

14 Apr 2022

Jury trial for Wayne Couzens over ‘indecent exposure’ charges

Jury trial for Wayne Couzens over 'indecent exposure' charges

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has chosen a trial in front of a jury in the Crown Court to face four charges of indecent exposure.

The alleged flashing incidents are said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, in January and February last year.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon by videolink from Frankland prison, in Durham, sporting a long, bushy grey beard and wearing a grey prison-issue grey sweater.

Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, faces four charges of indecent exposure.

The charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on four occasions in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

Couzens spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and gave no indication of pleas to any of the charges.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the case was suitable for trial at the magistrates’ court but when asked by the legal advisor where he wanted the case to be heard, Couzens said: “My legal team have advised me at the Crown Court.”

Mr Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey, where Couzens will next appear on May 11.

He said: “Mr Couzens, you are charged with four offences relating to Section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act.

“You have given no indication as to plea in relation to these four matters.

“I determined that on their own, without what we know happened subsequently, they would be suitable for trial in this court.

“As is your right, you have elected Crown Court trial.”

