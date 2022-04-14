Search

14 Apr 2022

Goalkeeper Ben Foster backs ‘not in our nets’ campaign to help whales and dolphins

Goalkeeper Ben Foster backs ‘not in our nets’ campaign to help whales and dolphins

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 3:55 AM

Goalkeeper Ben Foster is backing a “not in our nets” wildlife campaign to highlight the plight of whales and dolphins dying in fishing nets.

The Watford FC keeper is supporting the campaign by wildlife charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to raise awareness of the deaths of marine mammals when they get tangled up in fishing gear.

The charity says that globally hundreds of thousands of dolphins, porpoises and whales suffocate to death when they are accidentally caught as “bycatch” in nets used to catch fish species and cannot get to the surface to breathe.

More than 1,000 a year die in UK waters alone, according to WDC – roughly one for every goal hitting the net in a Premier League season.

Foster is showing his support for the campaign by using a specially designed and 100% sustainable towel in a number of Premier League fixtures.

He has also recorded a message for fans on his The Cycling GK YouTube channel and has signed a number of the limited edition dolphin towels, which will be given away to fans as part of efforts to promote the campaign.

He said: “It’s my job to keep things out of nets – to make important saves.

“So I got involved with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation #NotInOurNets campaign to use my role in football as a platform for change, to help save whales and dolphins and keep them out of nets.

“Around 1,000 goals hit the back of the net in a Premier League season, and more than 1,000 dolphins and porpoises die in UK fishing nets every year.

“By putting pressure on our fisheries ministers, we can keep dolphins safe in UK seas. Follow @whalesorg, share their posts, use the hashtag #NotInOurNets and go to whales.org/notinournetsto take action.”

WDC says bycatch is the biggest killer of dolphins and whales worldwide, and that while the UK and devolved governments have a legal duty to prevent these deaths, too little has been done for too long.

The charity is calling for ministers to act urgently to set clear and ambitious goals to prevent bycatch and timelines for achieving the targets.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media