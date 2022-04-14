Search

14 Apr 2022

16,400 people have arrived in UK under Ukraine visa schemes

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Around 16,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes by Monday, according to Government figures.

About 13,200 had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data shows.

Some 94,700 applications have been received for both schemes and 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office said.

Less than half (45.1%) of visa applications made under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme have been granted, the figures show.

There has been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under this route, with Home Secretary Priti Patel apologising “with frustration”  last week.

In comparison, 80.3% of applications under the family scheme have resulted in visas being issued.

There were 55,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 25,100 visas issued.

Out of 39,100 applications for family visas, 31,400 have been granted.

Under the sponsorship scheme, 1,620 visas have been issued to people with a sponsor in Scotland, 640 for Wales and 200 for Northern Ireland.

The Scottish Government is the overall sponsor for 570 refugees with visas granted, while the Welsh Government has sponsored 60.

