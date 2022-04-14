Search

14 Apr 2022

Lenders expect rise in loan defaults amid cost-of-living crisis

Lenders expect rise in loan defaults amid cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Lenders have warned they expect to see an increase in loan defaults over the coming months as the cost of living crisis bites.

The latest Bank of England credit conditions survey showed that lenders predicted that mortgages, unsecured lending and business loans will see a jump in defaults over the three months to May.

Nevertheless, firms said they expect losses on these loans to remain stable for the period.

It comes after banking firms and credit providers said they saw a decrease in defaults for both secured and unsecured loans in the latest quarter to February.

Lenders also told the central bank that they plan to rein in mortgage lending by the greatest amount since the start of the pandemic.

Soaring interest rates have resulted in lenders trimming back their offer of mortgages and tightening some eligibility criteria.

“Lenders expected the availability of secured credit to decrease over the next three months to May 2022,” the report said.

However, lenders said that the availability of mortgages and other secured credit remained unchanged over the previous quarter.

The Bank of England also said lenders showed that demand for unsecured lending increased in the three months to February and is expected to rise further in the current quarter.

Lenders told the central bank this was driven by increased demand for credit cards and loans.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “With inflation gathering momentum, and eye-watering price rises for many of the essentials, it has forced more of us to borrow to make ends meet.

“Credit card borrowing grew faster than any other month on record in February – the most recent month we have data for.

“But while this feels like a solution in the short term, you’re building up problems for the future, because you’re adding interest and repayments to the ever-growing mountain of monthly costs, which makes it harder and harder to stay on top of our finances each month.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media