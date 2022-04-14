Retailers hope restriction-free Easter and warm weather will boost sector

Retailers are hoping the first Easter without any social restrictions since 2019 combined with a mini-heatwave will provide a much-needed boost to the sector.

Shopper footfall is predicted to rise by 6.2% over the break compared with the weekend before, and by 13.3% on Saturday, according to analysts Springboard.

High streets are expected to see the greatest uplift, at 17% on Saturday.

The predicted rise would mean that footfall in retail parks will be just 1.4% below the 2019 level and 11.6% down on high streets.

Although footfall in shopping centres is not forecast to increase as much as in high streets, the gap from 2019 will be smaller at 8.4%, which is due to a poorer performance in shopping centres in 2019.

Springboard director of insights Diane Wehrle said: “High streets and retail parks are likely to benefit more than shopping centres over the weekend as a whole.

“High streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations, and shoppers are likely to head to retail parks to purchase garden products and food and groceries for home entertaining of family and friends.”