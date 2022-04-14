Chelsea FC director sanctioned with asset freeze amid oligarchs clampdown

A director of Chelsea Football Club is one of two oligarchs the Foreign Office said it has sanctioned with an estimated £10 billion asset freeze, the largest in UK history.

The Government described the pair as “Russian oligarchs” and long-standing business associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The Foreign Office said Eugene Tenenbaum, a director of the west London club, has been sanctioned with an asset freeze alongside David Davidovich.

Mr Davidovich has been described as “Abramovich’s much lower profile right hand man”.

The Foreign Office said the frozen assets connected with the pair are estimated to total up to £10 billion, the largest asset freeze action in UK history.

It brings the total number of oligarchs, family members and associates sanctioned to 106 since the war in Ukraine started.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We are tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin. We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

The Foreign Office said Mr Tenenbaum has described himself as one of Mr Abramovich’s closest business associates.

It said corporate filings show that he took control of Evrington Investments Limited, an Abramovich-linked investment company, on February 24 immediately following Russia invading Ukraine.

He is now subject to an asset freeze, the Government said.

Mr Davidovich took over Evrington Investments from Mr Tenenbaum in March, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Davidovich is now subject to an asset freeze and travel ban.