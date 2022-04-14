Search

14 Apr 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard engaged in ‘mutual abuse’, therapist tells court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard engaged in ‘mutual abuse’, therapist tells court

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard engaged in “mutual abuse” throughout their relationship, a therapist for the couple has said.

Laurel Anderson, a clinical psychotherapist who saw the pair on multiple occasions, said Mr Depp told her that his former wife “gave as good as she got” during their fights.

The actor is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed written in the Washington Post which his lawyers say contained false allegations that he physically and sexually assaulted her while they were married.

Giving evidence at the US trial on Thursday, Ms Anderson said Mr Depp struggled to keep up with Ms Heard’s “jackhammer style of talking” during their sessions.

“She was very amped up,” she told jurors at the Fairfax County District courthouse.

“This is how (Mr Depp) didn’t have a voice, he couldn’t keep up with her rapid-fire style of conversation.

“He had been well controlled for decades, with Ms Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Ms Anderson said that Ms Heard reported that she had been violent towards her former partner, saying it was a “point of pride” to initiate a fight if she felt “disrespected”.

“She felt she had to hit him back if he hit her so she always did,” she said.

“She loved him, he loved her… she wasn’t stupid, she knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy so she wanted to want to divorce him but she didn’t.”

The court previously heard testimony, via video, from Ms Heard’s former personal assistant Kate James who said the actress had sent her “barrages” of abusive text messages.

Ms James, who worked for the actress from 2012 to 2015, said the verbal attacks often made “no sense” and that Ms Heard needed “someone to lash out at”.

She was previously called to give evidence in Mr Depp’s 2020 trial in London, in which he sued the publisher of The Sun newspaper over an article that referred to him as a “wife-beater”.

The actor was refused permission to appeal the case at the Court Of Appeal after a judge found that the claims in the article were proved to be “substantially true”.

Ms Heard’s Washington Post article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath”.

It did not mention Mr Depp by name.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media