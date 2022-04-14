Search

15 Apr 2022

Harry and Meghan visit the Queen on their way to Invictus Games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have flown to the UK to visit the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

Harry and Meghan, who have not been in the UK together since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago, are also believed to have met with the Prince of Wales.

It is understood the couple were at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The trip to the UK comes after Harry was absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month.

Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The duke wants to bring his children to visit, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

A spokesperson for Harry confirmed earlier in March that he would miss the service for his grandfather, but that he hoped to visit the Queen soon.

On Thursday night, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they visited the Queen ahead of their appearance at the Invictus Games which open this weekend.

News

