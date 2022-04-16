Search

16 Apr 2022

Three arrested after woman in her 50s found dead in King’s Lynn

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

A murder investigation has been launched and three people have been arrested after a woman suffered fatal injuries in Norfolk.

Police said emergency services were called to Highgate, King’s Lynn, at around 12.30am on Saturday after a woman was found inside a property with serious injuries.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was taken to hospital where she later died. Her death is being treated as suspicious, the force said.

A man aged in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s have been arrested in connection with her death.

All the parties are known to each other, police added.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the joint major investigation team at Norfolk Police, said: “The investigation is in its early stages but at this time it would appear that all parties involved are known to one another.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Highgate last night between the hours of 9pm and 1am who may have seen or heard anything that might assist our investigation to come forward and contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/27811/22.

