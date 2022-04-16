In Pictures: Sun shines on Harry and Meghan as they attend Invictus Games event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe continued with another public appearance at the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands.
Harry, who founded the event for disabled military personnel before the rift with the royal family that led to him moving to the US, arrived hand-in-hand with wife Meghan for a Land Rover challenge which saw people of all ages showcase their skills behind the steering wheel.
The couple were both driven in mini vehicles by children, and also took time to chat to competitors.
Harry and Meghan had met the Queen and the Prince of Wales before travelling on to the Netherlands for the event.
The couple have not brought their children, Archie and Lilibet, with them for their visit to Europe.
