Above-average temperatures expected on Easter Sunday

The UK is expected to have warmer weather than usual on Easter Sunday as the spate of high temperatures continues.

Forecasters have said temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C (66.2F) and lower across England and Wales on Sunday, while Monday could see temperatures up to 16C (60.8F) in East Anglia.

According to the Met Office, the daytime average in the UK for April is highs of 13C (55.4F) in the

South East and West, while elsewhere sees highs of 12C (53.6F) and 11C (51.8F).

Sunday could see some mist and fog at the start before the day turns drier with sunshine in the eastern parts of the UK. Northern Ireland is predicted to have rain, which may then spread to western parts of Scotland, western Wales and south-west England overnight.

Easter Monday is predicted to have a cloudy start which will then turn bright and sunny later on.

Simon Partridge, Met Office forecaster, said: “Sunday’s mostly dry across the vast majority of the country, apart from the far west, but it will turn slightly cloudy as the day goes on.

“So whereas yesterday and today we’ve had lots of sunshine, tomorrow it will be more milky sunshine, because we’ll have very high level clouds coming in. But it will still be bright and dry and a little bit cooler tomorrow.

“Most of the rain is overnight, from Sunday night into Bank Holiday Monday morning. As it makes its way eastwards it kind of fizzles out.

“We will see some rain across predominantly Wales, north-west England and western Scotland, but by the time most people are up, it will be dry.”

He added that there will be a “fairly cloudy start”, but “it will break up to the brighter sunny spells and isolated light showers (are) possible, but the only real rain is by time we get to the evening in western Scotland”.

Saturday was another warm day as temperatures in each of the four nations reached above the seasonal average.

Chivenor in Devon, south-west England, had the highest recorded temperature in the UK with 21.6C (70.88F) – hotter than Istanbul in Turkey with 16C (60.8F) and Athens in Greece with 21C (69.8F).

Cardiff, in south Wales, reached highs of 21.2C (70.16F) while Altnaharra, in northern Scotland, was 19.3C (66.74F). Armagh in Northern Ireland saw temperatures rise to 15.2C (59.36F).