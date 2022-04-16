Search

16 Apr 2022

Meghan says she could not love or respect ‘incredible’ Harry more as pair kiss

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 9:25 PM

The Duchess of Sussex has publicly declared her love for her “incredible” husband Harry in front of an audience of thousands.

Introducing the duke at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Meghan said she “could not love and respect him more”.

The pair kissed when Harry arrived on stage, and he appeared emotional before his speech, saying: “Thank you my love.”

Meghan, dressed in a white off-the-shoulder top and dark trousers, spoke for a couple of minutes before welcoming Harry on stage in the venue which seats up to 5,000 people.

She said: “It is my distinguished honour to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from.

“He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.

“I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.

“He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

The couple appeared happy and close during their public appearances at the event, holding hands and placing their hands on each other’s backs.

The Invictus Games was where the couple made their first public appearance together almost five years ago.

Meghan made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Harry on September 24 2017 when she attended the opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, although the pair sat about 18 seats apart.

The following day, they emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.

