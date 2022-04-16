Search

17 Apr 2022

Teenager dies after report of assault at internet cafe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

An 18-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to an internet cafe in Liverpool following a report that a teenager had been assaulted.

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation following the incident in the city centre on Saturday evening.

The force said emergency services were called to an internet cafe in London Road at around 5.50pm after a report that an 18-year-old male had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance but pronounced dead, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Davies said London Road would have been busy with people at the time of the incident and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He added: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

“At the time of the incident, London Road would have been busy with people so I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity this evening at around 5.30pm onwards that saw or heard anything suspicious, or may have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam and CCTV, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 with reference 786 of April 16.

