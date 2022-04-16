Search

17 Apr 2022

Harry and Meghan to spend Easter Sunday watching sport at Invictus Games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to spend Easter Sunday watching sport on the first full day of competition at the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan can choose from a schedule featuring athletics, archery and sitting volleyball at the Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.

The couple commended the bravery of the Ukraine team at the opening ceremony of the games on Saturday night, with Meghan exclaiming “Slava Ukraini”, meaning Glory to Ukraine.

Harry appeared emotional after he was introduced to the stage by Meghan who referred to him as her “incredible” husband.

The pair kissed before Harry delivered a heartfelt speech, telling the Ukrainian competitors: “You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.

“And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you.”

The Ukraine team received an extended round of applause when they arrived for the ceremony.

Before introducing Harry, Meghan said: “For each team, my husband and I both recognise it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with.”

To huge applause, she added: “Slava Ukraini!”

During his speech, Harry paid tribute to the “boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship” of the Invictus Games.

The duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago when they attended a reception at the games on Friday.

A camera crew has joined the couple at the games as part of filming for a Netflix documentary called Heart Of Invictus – a series from Archewell Productions following people competing at the event.

