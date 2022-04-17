Search

17 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 17

What the papers say – April 17

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 4:25 AM

The ongoing debate about the Rwanda scheme and punishments for environmental activists are among the topics splashed across the national papers.

The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror and The Observer all splash responses to the Home Secretary’s refugee plans.

The Independent leads on the success of the paper’s petition in support of Ukrainian refugees, which has collected over 250,000 signatures.

The Mail on Sunday says it has delivered 500,000 food boxes to Ukrainians.

A dangerous drug that “damaged 20,000 babies” is still being prescribed to pregnant women, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Express reports a poll for the paper has found 53% support its call to “punish” the “eco mob”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Hi-de-Hi! actor Jeffrey Holland is treated like Elvis in Hungary.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media