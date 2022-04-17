Search

17 Apr 2022

Ukrainian refugees celebrate UK Easter with traditional cakes and bike rides

Ukrainian refugees celebrate UK Easter with traditional cakes and bike rides

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

A Ukrainian family and their British host are celebrating Easter with traditional cakes and countryside bike rides after a four-week wait for their visas.

Steve Dury, a local government officer from Langport, Somerset, collected a family of five from Bristol airport on Tuesday after a month of waiting for the visa of three-year-old Egor Svichkar.

Liudmyla Tarasenko and her 15-year-old daughter Daria, Liudmyla’s 27-year-old niece and Egor’s mother, Yulia Svichkar, as well as 13-year-old Denys Chemodanov, have been “keen to cook Ukrainian dishes” and show Mr Dury their culture through family recipes.

“It’s really, really nice to be exposed to Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian food and have interesting conversations with them,” Mr Dury, 59, told the PA news agency.

“They have a traditional family recipe that’s been passed down by their grandparents, a Napolyeon tort, a flaky, buttery puff pastry between sweet vanilla custard.

“So this afternoon, (Liudmyla) has promised to come and make this lovely cake as an Easter treat for us all. They’re happy to be able to join in and do something to mark it.”

Mr Dury was only able to accommodate the two mothers and three children from Kharkiv when his “desperate plea” led the Home Secretary’s office to intervene and approve Egor’s visa.

He wrote to Priti Patel’s office on Sunday April 10 and received a reply the next day: “Please pass on our apologies to the family for the delays in processing Egor’s visa application.”

“Egor’s visa was processed by caseworkers in Sheffield over the weekend and an instruction has now been sent to Warsaw to print the visa.”

The family were in Somerset by Tuesday evening.

Their Easter plans also include a bicycle ride in the countryside thanks to an offer from a local bike shop.

“We bumped into somebody who owns a bicycle shop in Langport and they said, ‘Our Easter gift to you will be free hire of bicycles for a day from the shop’,” Mr Dury said.

“So either this afternoon or tomorrow, we will spend a day just riding out on the bicycles. That’s the generosity of one of the local people here in Langport.”

Mr Dury and other local sponsors hosted a barbecue on Saturday to give refugees staying in the area a chance to meet and speak in Ukrainian.

Mr Dury added that three-year-old Egor has already made a friend in the family dog, Maya.

“He’s got a great sense of humour, he loves to laugh,” he said.

“We’ve got a golden retriever. He absolutely adores the dog, the first thing he asks when he wakes up in the morning – ‘Can I pet Maya?'”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media