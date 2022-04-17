Search

Four teenagers charged with manslaughter as police name Kent victim

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent who it is thought may have fallen from a height.

Police named the victim as 42-year-old Dale Simmons, whose body was found in an area near Chalk Pit Hill on Thursday at around 11am.

Kent Police said he is believed to have died between 6pm and 8pm the previous evening.

On Saturday, Kent Police said it was believed he died after suffering injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Announcing the charges on Sunday, the force confirmed all four suspects are believed to have been known to the victim.

They are 18-year-old Tyrese Scott, of Chatham, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys.

They are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the events leading up to the victim’s death and are asking motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV to check for footage between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday in case it might help the investigation.

