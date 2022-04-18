Search

18 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 18

What the papers say – April 18

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Many of Monday’s papers react to revelations the Prime Minister “instigated” a party at Downing Street as he is expected to receive a second fine from the Metropolitan Police.

“Johnson led the boozy party,” declares the Daily Mirror’s front page.

The Daily Telegraph says an office gathering to mark the exit of Lee Cain, the former Number 10 director of communications, was not a party until the PM arrived. The paper claims Boris Johnson delivered a speech at the event, poured drinks for people and drank himself.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is insisting he did not break coronavirus rules despite being fined, close allies have said, as he plans to brush aside the controversy with a “business as usual” agenda this week.

The i, which similarly carries the story, adds that Mr Johnson is facing a “triple threat over Partygate”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express report the Archbishop of Canterbury has come under attack from MPs after using his Easter Sunday sermon to call the Government’s Rwanda plan “ungodly”.

The Guardian says women in the poorest areas of England are dying earlier than the average female in almost every comparable country in the world.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds in UK taxpayers’ money is being handed to companies that are continuing to operate in Russia”, The Independent reports. It adds that the Government has even signed multimillion-pound deals with these firms during the course of the war in Ukraine.

The war is causing a massive set-back for the global economy, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Barack Obama’s former bodyguard.

And the Daily Star says actor Brian Blessed has hit out at “fame-hungry” MPs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media