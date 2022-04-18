Search

18 Apr 2022

Teenage boy charged with stabbing 16-year-old to death

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

The victim has been named as Teon Campbell-Pitter, 16, who died in a stabbing in Lewisham on April 13.

The suspect appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, police said.

The teenager was also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Officers were called shortly after 4pm last Wednesday to a venue in Angus Street following reports of a fight in progress, Scotland Yard said.

They found the 16-year-old with stab injuries and, despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, in what the Met said is the fourth teenage homicide of the year in the capital.

Police launched a murder investigation and a Section 60 Order granting additional stop and search powers to police was authorised for the whole borough of Lewisham.

A record number of teenagers suffered violent deaths in London last year, with 30 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police, passing a previous peak of 29 in 2008.

News

