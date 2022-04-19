Search

19 Apr 2022

One in five IVF patients suffered delays due to Covid, study shows

One in five IVF patients suffered delays due to Covid, study shows

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

One in five fertility patients had their treatment delayed last year as a result of Covid-19, a poll suggests.

A survey of more than 1,200 people receiving fertility care in the UK found that 22% experienced delays in 2021 due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

NHS patients were more likely to experience delays, according to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) 2021 patient survey.

Just 18% of private patients experienced delays compared to 32% of NHS patients.

Delays in fertility care can lead to couples having even more difficulty in conceiving.

HFEA chairwoman Julia Chain said: “The journey to parenthood is sadly not always an easy one and we know treatment delays caused by Covid-19 have for many, compounded this further.

“Delays in referral or treatments for gynaecological conditions may delay fertility treatment and as success of having a baby after treatment declines with age, healthcare professionals must be mindful of the emotional impact this may have for patients, particularly for women over the age of 35.”

The survey also examined patients’ overall experience of fertility care.

Seven in 10 (72%) patients said they were satisfied with their latest experience of fertility treatment, down slightly from 75% in 2018.

And 65% of patients had used a treatment “add-on”.

Since 2017, the HFEA has worked to reduce the use of these so-called add-ons in treatment, since most remain “unproven at increasing the chance of having a live birth” for most fertility patients, the authority said.

Acupuncture was the most common add-on, used by a third (33%) of patients – up from 23% in 2018.

Ms Chain added: “As the UK’s fertility regulator, we want every patient accessing fertility services to receive high-quality care, and although 72% are satisfied, it’s disappointing that nearly 30% of patients who took part in this survey, are not.

“There have been some very welcome improvements since our last survey in 2018, particularly around the clarity of information provided to patients.

“Our 2021 survey has also emphasised the progress made in reducing multiple births; the biggest single health risk from IVF treatment.

“Those at higher risk – aged 40-42, along with black, Asian, mixed and other ethnicity respondents – were more likely to report that they had their individual risk discussed; a move that will further reduce associated complications such as late miscarriage, pre-eclampsia and stillbirth.”

Around 53,000 patients a year in the UK access fertility services.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media