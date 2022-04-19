Search

19 Apr 2022

Mobile phone app could ‘transform’ outcomes for gout sufferers

Mobile phone app could ‘transform’ outcomes for gout sufferers

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

A phone app has been used to help some gout sufferers control their condition – with the team behind the project saying it could help transform clinical outcomes “without putting more pressure on an already stretched healthcare service”.

Experts from Edinburgh University say larger trials are now needed to evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of the approach.

It comes after 40 patients taking part in a small study were given a device to test their urate level – the amount of uric acid in the blood and the single most important risk factor for developing and controlling gout.

They then used a smartphone app – called GoutSMART – to communicate their results to a healthcare team, who provided instant treatment advice.

The results from this were compared against 20 patients who were given the usual care, with a plan from their GP to manage the condition.

Almost three quarters (73%) of those using the phone app reached the target urate level, compared to 15% of parents given more traditional care.

Gout is the most common cause of inflammatory arthritis and affects an estimated 20,000 people in Edinburgh alone, with high levels of uric acid in the blood causing crystals to form around the joints, causing pain to sufferers.

The number of people with gout has risen in recent years, due to increases in the rates of contributory conditions such as obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Speaking about the study, Dr Philip Riches, consultant rheumatologist at the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Genomic and Experimental Medicine, said: “Supporting patients to manage their own gout can transform clinical outcomes, and the approach we have developed offers a way of doing this without putting more pressure on an already stretched healthcare service.”

The study was funded by the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, and is published in medical journal The Lancet Rheumatology.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media