19 Apr 2022

Cooking oil spillage causes traffic chaos on M25

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

A cooking oil spillage on the M25 has caused a huge queue on the first day back at work for many after the Easter bank holiday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a lorry crash on the motorway in Enfield at 11.15am, and National Highways warned part of the road was still closed at 4.30pm.

Miles of stationary traffic have been captured on camera by commuters.

No-one was injured in the incident, the Met said.

The force said: “Officers were called at about 11.15am to the M25, just between junction 24 and 25.

“A lorry was reported to have been in collision with the central reservation and spilt cooking oil over the road.

“The M25 has been closed clockwise from junction 23 to junction 25.

“No reports of any injuries.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

National Highways said the crash involved a HGV and a van.

The agency said: “The M25 remains closed between J23 and J25.

“Traffic caught between J24 and 25 is being turned around from the back of the queue.

“Recovery and specialist clean up at scene continues.”

