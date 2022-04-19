Search

20 Apr 2022

Funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker to take place

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

The funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker will take place on Wednesday, with fans gathering outside to pay their respects.

The singer died last month at the age of 33, surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London, on Wednesday morning.

Parker’s widow Kelsey has invited fans to line the route as they head to the church, where they will be able to watch the service outside on big screens.

She has also created a GoFundMe page to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” via donations to charitable causes, instead of sending flowers and cards.

The page exceeded its £5,000 target within the first 12 hours and so far has received more than £54,000 in donations.

Earlier this month, Kelsey thanked all those who have donated to the fund for their “heartwarming messages” which she said have “really shone a light on just what a legend my Tom is” and highlighted his achievements in the final 18 months of his life.

The couple married in 2018 and had a daughter, Aurelia Rose, in 2019 and a son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in the weeks before his death he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

