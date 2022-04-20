Search

20 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 20

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 2:55 AM

Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by Boris Johnson’s lockdown law-breaking as MPs consider a Labour motion that would trigger an investigation with significant implications.

“A man without shame”, The Guardian says, quoting Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer who accused the Prime Minister of dishonesty during a furious exchange on Tuesday.

The i and The Independent lead with former chief Conservative whip Mark Harper’s call for the PM to quit over party fine, telling Mr Johnson he is “not worthy of great office”.

The Daily Mirror carries “a message to Tory MPs” as they prepare to vote on whether to probe claims the PM misled Parliament over Downing Street lockdown parties.

The Times reports Government MPs have been told by Mr Johnson to block the proposed inquiry.

Metro‘s headline features the apology itself and cheekily adds that “it did not occur to (the PM) that (he) broke (his) own Covid laws at Downing St bash”.

The Daily Express appears more sympathetic in its coverage of Mr Johnson and his “humble apology”, declaring: “What a waste of time! So much more is at stake.”

The Daily Telegraph covers Mr Johnson saying the BBC has been “more critical of No 10 than Putin”.

The PM undergoes the Daily Star photoshop treatment in its splash, depicting him as Star Trek’s Worf in a pun-inspired reference to the character’s species, hence he is the “Klingon PM”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail claims that under a new Highway Code for self-driving cars which will reportedly be introduced later this year, people will be able to watch the TV and browse their phones while behind the wheel.

The Sun, meanwhile, says former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has been told he needs new hips.

And the Financial Times reports Britain is due for the slowest growth among G7 nations due to “truly horrific” rising energy bills.

