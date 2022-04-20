Search

20 Apr 2022

William and Kate to meet aid workers supporting humanitarian effort in Ukraine

William and Kate to meet aid workers supporting humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet aid workers who have returned from helping the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, Kensington Palace has said.

William and Kate will visit the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) on Thursday, to learn more about its ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in the eastern European country.

The appeal has raised more than £280 million, including £25 million matched by the Government, with donations from companies, trusts, arts institutions, community groups, schools and individuals.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to support the four million people who have fled the country and seven million who are internally displaced.

William and Kate will have the opportunity to speak with recently returned aid workers and, on a video call, with those on the ground in Ukraine, to learn more about the work the funds are helping to support and the human impact of the conflict.

Kensington Palace said the conversations will also touch on the wider context and how events unfolding in Ukraine threaten to exacerbate existing humanitarian crises elsewhere in the world.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media